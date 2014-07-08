Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer credit rose in May, a sign that easy monetary policy was providing substantial support for the economy.
Total consumer credit increased by $19.6 billion to $3.19 trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. That meant consumer debt was growing at a 7.4 percent annual rate.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase of $20 billion in the month.
Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, drove the increase, rising by $17.8 billion.
Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, increased by $1.8 billion.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.