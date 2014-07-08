Shoppers ride the escalator at Macy's Herald Square in New York in this November 28, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON U.S. consumer credit rose in May, a sign that easy monetary policy was providing substantial support for the economy.

Total consumer credit increased by $19.6 billion to $3.19 trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. That meant consumer debt was growing at a 7.4 percent annual rate.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase of $20 billion in the month.

Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, drove the increase, rising by $17.8 billion.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, increased by $1.8 billion.

