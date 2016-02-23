WASHINGTON U.S. businesses fell behind on more loans for commercial and industrial ventures during the fourth quarter, a sign the global economic slowdown is dragging more heavily on America's economy.

The share of commercial and industrial (C&I) loans that were at least 90 days past due or in nonaccrual status rose to 0.78 percent in the October-December period from 0.69 percent a quarter earlier, its fourth straight quarterly rise, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Tuesday.

"There are signs of growing credit risk, particularly among loans related to energy and agriculture," FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg told a news conference.

Gruenberg said low oil prices have put pressure on energy companies and that part of an increase in loan loss provisions reported by banks during the quarter was likely related to energy sector stress.

U.S. households so far appear on a better footing, which reduces the risk of an imminent recession. The noncurrent loan rate for residential properties with 1-4 families fell to 4.22 percent from 4.41 percent.

But the noncurrent rate for credit card loans edged higher to 1.15 percent from 1.07 percent, its second straight quarterly increase.

The global economic slowdown, which has pushed down the price of oil and helped lift the value of the dollar, is hitting America's energy and manufacturing sectors.

Federal Reserve policymakers have said America's consumer-driven economy will likely weather the downturn without falling into recession, but say they are closely watching volatile financial markets that are tightening lending conditions.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen flagged to lawmakers on Feb. 10 a survey of bankers that showed tightening credit standards for C&I loans as an example of tighter global financial conditions.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)