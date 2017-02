WASHINGTON U.S. consumer credit jumped by $11.97 billion in July, the second straight month that showed consumers were willing to borrow heavily in the weak economy, according to a Federal Reserve report on Thursday.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, dropped $3.44 billion in July after rising $2.6 billion in June. Nonrevolving credit, which includes student loans and car loans, increased by $15.4 billion after rising $8.75 billion in June.