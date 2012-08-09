WASHINGTON The Labor Department said on Thursday it inadvertently posted last week's jobless benefit claims data about 15 hours and 20 minutes early on one of its websites.

Some banks, funds and researchers noticed the early release of the data but traders said the market impact was limited.

The incident happened at a time when the department is tightening procedures governing the handling of its embargoed economic data by the media, including the closely watched employment and inflation reports, to protect against data leaks.

It said the jobless claims report, which is normally published at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) every Thursday, was placed in an automated software system on Wednesday in preparation for Web postings.

"A test of the automated system that was conducted on August 8 inadvertently triggered the release of the unemployment claims report. The data were posted on the department's Employment and Training Administration website at 5:10 p.m. on August 8," the Labor Department said in a statement.

"ETA is conducting a comprehensive internal review of new testing procedures and has notified the department's Office of Inspector General."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)