RICHMOND Central bankers are appropriately monitoring inflation risks, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

"There is a lot of slack in the economy, and there doesn't appear to be pressures that are creating inflation. It's something we watch pretty carefully," Federal Reserve Governor Elizabeth Duke said in response to a question following a speech to the Virginia Bankers Association and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Neil Stempleman)