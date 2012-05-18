Wall St. Week Ahead: Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped last week, while the annualized growth rate improved modestly, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 124.5 in the week ended May 11 from an unrevised 125.4 the previous week.
The index's annualized growth rate rose to 0.4 percent from zero percent a week earlier.
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, boosted by gains in financial shares as President Donald Trump moved ahead with deregulation action and by a strong payrolls report.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring, but wages barely rose, handing the Trump administration both a head start and a challenge as it seeks to boost the economy.