NEW YORK A measure of future economic growth fell in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate rose, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 122.2 in the week ended July 27 from 122.7 the previous week. That was originally reported as 122.8.

The index's annualized growth rate rose to a nine-week high of minus 1.3 percent from minus 1.7 percent a week earlier. That was originally reported as minus 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)