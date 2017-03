A woman walks past an Aeropostale store in Times Square in New York, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged lower in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate also slowed, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 129.6 in the week ended February 8, from 130.2 the prior week.

The index's annualized growth rate decreased to 8.3 percent from 8.9 percent a week earlier.

