Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
NEW YORK A measure of future economic growth edged lower in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate also slowed, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 129.1 in the week ended February 15 from 129.7 the previous week. That was originally reported as 129.6.
The index's annualized growth rate decreased to 7.6 percent from 8.4 percent a week earlier, which was revised higher from 8.3 percent.
(Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
WASHINGTON New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the recovery of the manufacturing sector was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.