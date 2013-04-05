Oil edges off three-month low but glut worries persist
LONDON Oil prices recovered a little on Friday after dropping to their lowest in more than three months, pressured by heavy oversupply despite OPEC-led production cuts.
NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped last week, while the annualized growth rate also pulled back, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 129.2 in the week ended March 29 from an unrevised 129.7 the previous week.
The index's annualized growth rate edged down to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent a week earlier.
While an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates is putting a downdraft on gold prices, bullion's allure as a safe haven is likely to limit the downside, traders and analysts say, owing to uncertainties in the United States and Europe.
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.