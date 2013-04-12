Oil firms on record OPEC output cut compliance
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate stayed flat, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 130.1 in the week ended April 5 from a revised 129.1 the previous week. The previous figure was originally reported as 129.2.
The index's annualized growth rate was 6.2 percent, the same as a week earlier.
(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO The dollar drifted on Tuesday, with its earlier advance halted by investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's closely-watched Congressional address later in the day.
BEIJING China plans to target broad money supply growth of around 12 percent in 2017, slightly lower than last year's goal, policy sources said, signaling a bid to contain debt risks while keeping growth on track.