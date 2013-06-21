NEW YORK A measure of future economic growth dipped last week, while the annualized growth rate cooled to its slowest pace since the beginning of the year, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to its lowest level in over a month at 130.3 in the week ended June 14 from 131.2 the previous week. That was originally reported as 131.3.

The index's annualized growth rate slipped to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent a week earlier. It was the lowest level since early January.

