Wall Street slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
U.S. stocks dipped Thursday afternoon as another drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares while financial shares pared some of their early gains.
NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped last week, while the annualized growth rate fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the year, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index decreased to 130.4 in the week ended June 28 from 130.6 the previous week.
The index's annualized growth rate pulled back to 5.3 percent from 5.8 percent, making for the lowest reading since early January.
NEW YORK Oil prices slid nearly 3 percent on Thursday, extending the previous session's dive that brought prices to the lowest levels this year, as record U.S. crude inventories fed doubts about whether OPEC-led supply cuts would reduce a global glut.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep its aggressive stimulus policy in place at least until the end of the year but signaled a diminishing urgency for more policy action, enough to send the euro and bond yields higher.