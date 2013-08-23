NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth fell to a four-week low last week and the annualized growth rate slowed, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 131.1 in the week ended August 16, which was the lowest since the week ended July 19, and down from 131.2 in the week ended August 9.

The index's annualized growth rate slipped to 4.5 percent, also the lowest since the week ending July 19. It stood at 4.7 percent a week earlier.

