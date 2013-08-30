Dollar on back foot, slips from rate rise-inspired peak
TOKYO The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.
NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth picked up last week but the annualized growth rate slipped, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 131.3 in the week ended August 23, its highest in three weeks. It stood at 131.0 the previous week, a revision to the initially reported level of 131.1.
The index's annualized growth rate slipped to 4.2 percent, the lowest since the week ended July 19. It stood at 4.5 percent a week earlier.
(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.
SHUANGYASHAN, China After protests by unpaid coal miners made headlines around the world last year as China's parliament was meeting, a $15 billion assistance fund offered by the ruling Communist Party became a symbol of the government's need to ensure social stability.