NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged lower last week, while the annualized growth rate also slowed, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 131.4 in the week ended December 6 from a revised 132.7 the previous week, which originally had been reported as 132.8.

The index's annualized growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent a week earlier.

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)