Wall Street slightly up with Yellen speech in focus
U.S. stocks were marginally up on Friday, as investors focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech for clues on the possibility of an interest rate hike later this month.
NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged lower last week, while the annualized growth rate also slowed, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 131.4 in the week ended December 6 from a revised 132.7 the previous week, which originally had been reported as 132.8.
The index's annualized growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent a week earlier.
NEW YORK World equity markets edged off record highs and the U.S. dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains as cautious investors held back amid mounting expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in March.
The Federal Reserve should heed the lessons of the 1960s and raise interest rates to prevent inflation from accelerating suddenly and uncomfortably, one of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers suggested on Friday.