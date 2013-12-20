Oil prices fall on doubts over Russian output curbs
SINGAPORE Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output.
NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth decreased last week, while the annualized growth rate also slowed, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index eased to 130.9 in the week ended December 13 from a revised 131.3 the previous week. That was originally reported as 131.4.
The index's annualized growth rate slowed to 2.1 percent from the previous week's revised 2.7 percent, a figure originally reported as 2.8 percent.
(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.
NEW YORK The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.