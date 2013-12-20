The Manhattan skyline is seen from the 68th floor of the 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth decreased last week, while the annualized growth rate also slowed, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index eased to 130.9 in the week ended December 13 from a revised 131.3 the previous week. That was originally reported as 131.4.

The index's annualized growth rate slowed to 2.1 percent from the previous week's revised 2.7 percent, a figure originally reported as 2.8 percent.

