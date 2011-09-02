NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate tumbled to its lowest level since November, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index eased to 122.5 in the week ended Aug 26 from 122.7 the previous week. That was originally reported as 122.8 percent.

The index's annualized growth rate fell to minus 4.3 percent from minus 2.1 percent, hitting its lowest level since early November 2010.

