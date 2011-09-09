NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth ticked higher in the latest week, but the annualized growth rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a year, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 123.0 in the week ended Sept 2 from 122.4 the previous week. That was originally reported as 122.5.

It was a three-week high for the leading index. But the index's annualized growth rate tumbled to its lowest level since late October 2010, falling to minus 6.2 percent from minus 4.4 percent a week earlier.

