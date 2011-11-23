NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged up in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate continued to improve from low levels, a research group said on Wednesday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 122.3 in the week ended Nov 18 from 122.0 the previous week. That was originally reported as 122.1.

The index's annualized growth rate gained to minus 7.3 percent from minus 7.8 percent a week earlier, its fourth week of gains.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)