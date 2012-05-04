NEW YORK A measure of future U.S. economic growth improved last week, but the annualized growth rate fell to zero, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 124.7 in the week ended April 27 from 124.0 the previous week. That was originally reported as 124.1.

The index's annualized growth rate slipped to 0.0 percent from 0.5 percent a week earlier. It was the third week in a row the measure has declined.

