U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell in November, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.

Companies signed up for $6.8 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, down 8 percent from a year earlier. Their borrowing fell 18 percent from October.

"While new business volume dipped in November, member organizations' portfolios continue to perform well, indicating a healthy business sector," ELFA Chief Executive William Sutton said in a statement.

Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports economic activity for the $903 billion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 79.1 percent in November, up from 78.3 percent in October.

ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.

ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), BB&T Corp (BBT.N), CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Deere & Co (DE.N), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), Canon Inc (7751.T) and Volvo AB (VOLVb.ST).

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index fell slightly to 63.4 in December from 64.2 in November.

A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)