NEW YORK A gauge of manufacturing in New York State contracted for the fifth month in a row in October as new orders were flat and the outlook for the coming months weakened, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Monday.

U.S. industrial production rose 0.2 percent in September, in line with expectations, as a gain in manufacturing offset a drop in utility output, a Federal Reserve report showed on Monday.

COMMENTS:

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT:

CARY LEAHEY, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND SENIOR ECONOMIST, DECISION ECONOMICS, NEW YORK

"The figure came in very close to expectations. The headline was up 0.2 percent. Manufacturing was up 0.4 percent. The pattern for manufacturing for the last three months has actually been pretty good, averaging at a 5 percent annual rate, which is actually better than implied by the ISM. Industrial Production is a pretty reliable number and it's suggesting that manufacturing is doing okay and, if anything, picked up in the third quarter. The pickup in IP is consistent with the pickup in GDP growth which will probably show an acceleration of a full percentage point from 1.5 percentage point to 2.5 percentage point for the third quarter. This report is a derivative report so the market doesn't move much on it."

EMPIRE STATE:

KATHY LIEN, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH, GFT FOREX, NEW YORK

"This data is not the most market-moving data out there. But it does raise some concern because deterioration in New York area manufacturing suggests broader trend that we saw in the Philly and Chicago data. So I think this is bad news for the U.S. and the U.S. dollar but it's not having a huge market impact. Investors may be waiting to see the industrial production data due later this morning."

DAVID ADER, HEAD OF GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGY, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

"While the headline was weaker than expected, nearly matching last month's dismal disappointment, the details are in fact firmer with gains in new orders, shipments, employees.

This would be something like a 50, tad less, in ISM terms."

MICHAEL SHAOUL, CHAIRMAN OF MARKETFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, WHICH OVERSEES $973 MILLION FROM NEW YORK

"Don't think it matters much. It has always been too volatile of a data series, and there's a lot of other manufacturing data out there that looks good to us."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"October's Empire State manufacturing index, released by the New York Fed, at -8.48 is not significantly improved from September's -8.82, is the 5th straight negative, and falls short of a consensus -4.00 estimate. Looking inside the breakdown there is some improvement in the internals, notably with new orders rising to a marginally positive 0.16, the first positive since May, from -8.00 in September, with shipments (+5.33 versus -12.88) and employment (+3.37 versus -5.43) more significantly positive. Still, with price data and six-month expectations slowing, the report is still quite a subdued one. Shipments are also the strongest since May and employment is the strongest since June. The current month breakdown shows less negative data for unfilled orders and inventories but deliveries and the workweek saw data become more negative."