GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
NEW YORK U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in May, compared with a downwardly revised 165,000 jobs in April which were the fewest since January 2014, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP NationalEmployment Report would show a gain of 200,000 jobs.
April's private payrolls were revised lower from an originally reported 169,000 increase.
The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.
The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department'smore comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, whichincludes both public and private-sector employment.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S.employment to have grown by 225,000 jobs in May, steady from April's 223,000 increase. The unemployment rate is seen holding at a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent.
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.