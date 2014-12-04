Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Fewer small businesses added workers in November but the average gain per firm rose slightly and an increasing number of firms anticipated stepping up hiring in the future, a survey released on Thursday showed.
The National Federation of Independent Business said a survey of 615 of its members found only a net 2 percent of firms added workers over the latest period, down a point from October. The average increase per firm, however, rose to 0.05 from zero.
NFIB said 24 percent of the businesses reported job openings they could not fill, a historically high number that was unchanged from October.
"This indicator anticipates no deterioration and possibly a slightly lower (unemployment) rate," it said.
The group said job creation plans rose a point to a net 11 percent of firms.
The U.S. Labor Department on Friday will release its snapshot of employment in November. Economists polled by Reuters expect non-farm payrolls rose by 230,000 workers last month, a slight pick up from October, with the jobless rate holding at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.