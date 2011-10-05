NEW YORK U.S. government data on private sector hiring in September might top forecasts due to the return of more than 40,000 Verizon workers who went a two-week strike in August, Joel Prakken, chairman of Macroeconomic Advisers LLC said on Wednesday.

Friday's private employment reading from the U.S. Labor Department's September national payrolls report could come in "at consensus or above it" due to the return of the striking workers, Prakken said during a conference call with reporters.

Based on a Reuters poll, private payrolls likely grew 100,000 in September, up from a 17,000 increase in August.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private-sector employers added 91,000 jobs in September, above economists' expectations for a gain of 75,000.

