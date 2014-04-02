People wait in line to use computers at a job fair in Detroit, Michigan March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

NEW YORK Solid company hiring in March signaled the U.S. economy is back on track to expand at a 3 percent clip in 2014 after a slow start hampered by harsh winter weather, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Wednesday.

Private employers added 191,000 workers last month, slightly below economists' expectations, but gains for February were revised higher by almost 40,000, the ADP National Employment Report released earlier showed.

The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

The March ADP jobs reading was "very consistent with the growth we'd seen prior to the winter," Zandi said to reporters during a conference call after the ADP report.

He expected private-sector job growth to run at a 200,000 monthly pace in the spring and summer with a month or two possibly running as high as 250,000.

Some Wall Street economists use the ADP jobs data in their projection of the Labor Department's monthly payroll report. Its March report is due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday.

Based on the latest ADP figures, Zandi said the government's jobs reading will likely show an increase of 185,000 which would likely indicate a 5,000-6,000 reduction in government jobs. The jobless rate, which the Federal Reserve has been monitoring closely, will likely dip to 6.6 percent from 6.7 percent, he said.

Economists recently polled by Reuters expected the Labor Department's overall payroll reading to come at 200,000 with the unemployment rate slipping to 6.6 percent.

If job growth resumes at its pre-winter pace, the U.S. economy might achieve full employment at end of 2016 or early 2017, Zandi added.

