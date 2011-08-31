NEW YORK The key U.S. jobs report for August could come in a good deal weaker than the private sector employment report that was released on Wednesday, said Macroeconomic Advisers LLC Chairman Joel Prakken.

Prakken said that the ADP National Employment Report is not affected by job losses in the government sector or by striking workers, both factors that are expected to be reflected by Friday's larger report.

"It seems to me Friday's number from the BLS could be a good deal weaker than the number we're reporting today," Prakken said on a conference call with journalists.

Prakken was speaking after the ADP report showed the pace of U.S. private sector job growth slowed in August for the second month in a row. It said U.S. private employers added 91,000 positions in August.

The report is jointly developed with Prakken's Macroeconomic Advisers LLC.

Friday's report is expected to show a rise in overall nonfarm payrolls of 75,000 in August, based on a Reuters poll of analysts, and a rise in private payrolls of 105,000.

