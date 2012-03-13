NEW YORK The Federal Reserve on Tuesday acknowledged recent signs of strength in the economy and said recent financial market strains have eased, offering few clues on the chances for further monetary easing.

JEFF KLEINTOP, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, LPL FINANCIAL, BOSTON

"Markets are beginning to anticipate QE3 this summer but nothing we got today indicates the Fed is ready to do that. Not that it was expected, but we just didn't get any color. The Fed is choosing other methods of communicating with the market rather than through their statement."

"I don't think there was anything to dissuade the market from that consensus either. They just didn't go quite as far as to lay out how it would look like."

The statement "suggests they don't see any inflation pressures for years to come and that reminds the market that they do have the ability to do additional easing if that is necessary."

JOSH FEINMAN, CHIEF GLOBAL ECONOMIST, DB ADVISORS, NEW YORK

"At the margin, it does make it a little less likely that the Fed does something additional when this current program of (bond) maturity extension is set to expire at June. I think it does make (QE3) a little less likely but, of course, we'll see how things develop between now and June.

"If the economy continues to look a little bit better, then that will be supportive for the dollar. But it also matters what is happening in the other countries when you're talking about the dollar. I think the U.S. outlook is looking a bit brighter for example than the outlook of Europe. So I think that is supportive of the dollar at the margin."

PAUL MONTAQUILA, VICE PRESIDENT, FIXED INCOME, CAPITAL MARKETS, BANK OF THE WEST, SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

"The statement contained nothing shocking or surprising. Virtually nothing changed in the wording. Treasuries have sold off for five straight days. Equities have gone up five straight days. The markets fully expected exactly what we got."

TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SOLARIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, BEDFORD HILLS, NEW YORK

"There's no real surprise. It's pretty much in line with what was expected and Bernanke's recent testimony. They did use the term(s) moderate expansion and subdued inflation, although acknowledging that gasoline has increased lately. But the long-term outlook for inflation remains stable.

"So this looks like more of the same from the Fed. Fed statements will be benign until they're not, but this really is in line with what's been said before, and that's good for the market."

RICHARD FRANULOVICH, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, NEW YORK

"The key takeaway is that the Federal Reserve's outlook on the U.S. economy has improved, specifically on the labor market. although the Fed remains guarded. That said, the Fed's comments seem to suggest that QE3 is off the table for now and that is probably boosting the dollar."

AXEL MERK, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, MERK FUNDS, PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA

"The Fed needs to be on the side of inflation, they cannot mop up liquidity too early."

"This just reaffirms that the Fed is looking for every excuse in the book to try to keep interest rates as low as possible and to keep monetary policy as accommodative as possible, and that's a plus for gold in the medium term."

CARY LEAHEY, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, DECISION ECONOMICS, NEW YORK

"It's a cut and dry, pretty straightforward statement. They did not change policy. The real interest might be in what we might learn from the upcoming minutes of the meeting in terms of any discussion about intermediate steps short of QE3 such a sterilized policy action or purchasing mortgages by selling Treasuries which would change the composition, but not the size of the balance sheet.

"While a number of doves on the committee might want to do more, they probably can't persuade the Atlanta and Cleveland Fed bank presidents to go along. Those regional bank presidents might be more important because unless they think it's appropriate, there probably won't be a policy change. If the economy continues to show GDP growth above 2 percent and job growth continues, the Fed won't do anything dramatic over the next couple of meetings. They did play the oil card in the summary but they spoke of oil in terms of its potential adverse inflation implications rather than as a drag on growth."

JOHN CANALLY, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AND ECONOMIST, LPL FINANCIAL, BOSTON

"It's a snoozer. The big event will be what they decide to do when operation twist ends. So there really isn't any new information today. They seem to be crunching all these important decisions and the two-day meetings and there is a two-day meeting next month. No new news, they didn't say they were going to do QE3 and they didn't say they were not going to do QE3. They just kind of said, ‘well, this is what we see - tune in next month.'"

MARK MCCORMICK, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN, NEW YORK

"It doesn't seem like there's much of a change from January. The dollar strengthened a bit against the euro but given the wide trading range we've had today, it's not that significant. People might want to hang their hats on the Fed's mention of inflation as a reason to think the probability of QE3 is lower. But I'd downplay that because they're stating that inflation will be temporary. That said, I think the euro goes lower and the dollar gets some support. There's still uncertainty hanging over the euro, and while the Fed's still in easing mode, other major central banks are a bit more dovish than the Fed."

LINDSEY PIEGZA, ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK

"It's pretty much as expected. The Fed did acknowledge the modest improvement in the labor market, but careful not to fall into the slew of better than expected data we've seen over the past few months leading accommodative policy to be unwound to early.

"Bernanke has made it very clear that he wants to see an organic decline in the unemployment rate, meaning more Americans are finding jobs rather than dropping out of the labor market.

"Bernanke has not taken QE-3 off the table. This is still very much an easing position they are assuming. The market was not necessarily immune to the idea that QE-3 could be announced.

"Even with this statement, it's not off the table. If we do see energy prices start to back off and come down and we do see a weaker than expected employment report, then we could still see QE-3."

GREG MICHALOWSKI, CHIEF CURRENCY ANALYST, FXDD, NEW YORK

"The euro fell on the news the Fed thinks global markets (strains) have eased but they still pose some risk. The Fed seems still concerned about the unemployment rate and they won't be satisfied until it reaches more toward full employment around 6.5 percent. The only thing that seems different is they recognize employment is getting better but still has room to improve and inflation may be a little higher because of crude oil and gasoline price increases in the short term, but longer term inflation is to remain stable. "

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"It appears that the labor market's performance (payrolls' 3-month average: 245k) was enough to convince FOMC participants to use slightly rosier language to describe a "moderately expanding" economy in today's statement."

"The intro dropped the end-tail risk assessment of slowing global growth and the reference to strains in global financial markets were acknowledged as having "eased" before saying that they, 'pose significant downside risks.'

"On inflation, while they still believe it will run at or below appropriate levels, the statement said the at recent increase in oil and gasoline prices will "temporarily" push up inflation."

STOCKS: U.S. stocks hold gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extend losses.

FOREX: The dollar extends gains versus the euro and yen.

