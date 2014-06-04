WASHINGTON Economic growth strengthened throughout the country with a broad pick-up in manufacturing, "brisk growth" at some shipping ports and steady consumer spending, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The central bank's Beige Book of anecdotal economic reports from around the country noted modest to moderate growth in all 12 Fed regions - a positive change from the April document when some parts of the country were still struggling through severe winter weather.

The report, prepared by the New York Federal Reserve Bank with information collected on or before May 23, adds more evidence to what Fed officials have generally said they believe is a strengthening U.S. economy.

"Overall, this was a fairly upbeat assessment on the U.S. economic performance and it provides further confirmation of a sustained uptick in economic growth," Millan Mulraine,deputy head of U.S. Research & Strategy for TD Securities, wrote in an analysis of the report.

With only a few notable exceptions, including mixed reports on the strength of the housing industry, the document pointed to broad gains in the economy.

"Consumer spending expanded across all Districts, to varying degrees," the report said. "Manufacturing activity expanded throughout the nation... Activity expanded robustly in the Boston, New York, Atlanta and Kansas Districts."

Banks boosted lending activity; shippers said cargo volumes were increasing while business at ports in the Richmond and Atlanta districts "grew briskly."

The labor market also "generally improved," with the Kansas City district reporting that businesses were now having to compete for workers, the Cleveland and Chicago districts noting an upturn in demand for temporary employees, and Atlanta pointing to a jump in the number of workers moving from temporary to permanent jobs.

Wage pressures remained "subdued," potential evidence that, as many Fed officials have argued, the labor force has room to grow before wage pressures take hold.

Inflation was "said to be contained, as most Districts reported that both input and finished goods prices were little changed," the Fed reported.

The observations in the Beige Book will be part of the context Fed officials consider at their upcoming policy meeting on June 17-18.

After a dismal first quarter in which the economy contracted, growth is expected to rebound over the rest of the year. Fed members have attributed the poor first-quarter result to the bad winter in many parts of the country, and the Beige Book added credence to that view.

As the snow and ice melted, consumers started shopping for cars, and construction crews set to work on new office buildings as businesses in many districts snapped up empty space.

"The commercial real estate market was mostly stronger since the last report," with 11 districts reporting steady or improving vacancy rates and the Dallas district saying that its office market was "robust."

The sense of steady growth has been broadly acknowledged by individual Fed officials, but it has yet to translate into the sort of job gains or steady rise in prices they hope will occur.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci)