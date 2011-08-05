WASHINGTON Better-than-expected news about the U.S. labor market on Friday may take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to act immediately to prevent the economy from tipping back into recession.

Nevertheless, the U.S. labor market remains soft and with unemployment at a still lofty 9.1 percent, global equities markets in a swoon, and a debt crisis raging across the Atlantic, Fed officials are likely to consider their options.

The Fed holds a policy meeting on Tuesday.

Following are comments from some prominent economists on what the employment data means for the Fed:

MARK GERTLER, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

"Finally, some decent economic numbers and they couldn't have come at a better time. The recovery still faces some significant obstacles, including a moribund housing sector, high consumer indebtedness, economic turmoil in Europe and political dysfunction in Washington. But the odds seem better today that we are likely to see modest growth in the second half of the year as opposed to a new recession.

"To be sure, the past 48 hours have been scary and have brought to everyone's attention that should the economy be sliding toward recession, the conventional monetary and fiscal tools for fighting a downturn would be largely unavailable. At least policy-makers now have more time to plan for a sudden turn for the worse, and one can only hope that they are able to come up with some creative responses, if needed.

"Overall, the numbers suggest that any new monetary stimulus is likely to be on hold, though the Fed will certainly be monitoring the situation. It is probably too naive to suggest that the recent scare will induce more cooperation in Washington to pursue whatever policies are still feasible to help spur the recovery. But one can still hope."

RANDALL KROSZNER, UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO'S BOOTH SCHOOL OF

BUSINESS

"(Fed officials) are going to certainly acknowledge that the economy is not growing as robustly as it had been, but the Fed has been focusing on a number of more transitory factors that could be driving the flow of growth in the first half -- the global supply disruption from the earthquake in Japan, the impact on energy prices from unrest in the Middle East, and now, of course, we have continuing uncertainty on the fiscal side in Europe. Certainly that will make the Fed sensitive to these factors, but the question will be: Are these fundamental long-term factors that are going to slow economic growth? Or are they more likely to be transitory?

"My guess is that these recent (job) numbers will suggest that those factors were more important than had initially been forecast, but these numbers are consistent with an interpretation that the most negative impact was more transitory, which would allow for the possibility for recovery in the second half of the year ...

"If the employment report had been significantly weaker ... that certainly would change the Fed's view on where the economy is going and where inflation and inflation expectations would be going. The jobs report being not robust but not a disaster suggests that the Fed will have time to consider where inflation is going and where the economy is going, and then decide whether it should or shouldn't be taking any further actions."

ALLEN SINAI, DECISION ECONOMICS

"The jobs report is more of the same. Some improvement, but no more than that. But a continuing weak outlook for the labor market in an economy growing at a disappointingly low rate.

"All things considered, this report and the pattern of global market behavior in the recovery argues for additional support from the Federal Reserve. At the least, maintaining zero interest rates and reinvesting maturing proceeds of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries for an extended period of time -- at the least. On further disappointing economic data and the realization of the Fed expectation that inflation will start heading back down, at the most (they would do) another round of QE3 (to increase the central bank's balance sheet with additional asset purchases).

"No further action at next week's meeting would be understandable, but would leave the Federal Reserve where it has been throughout this episode, which is behind the curve."

KENNETH KUTTNER, WILLIAMS COLLEGE

"Leaving aside any fallout from the deteriorating financial situation and the drop in labor force participation, you could interpret (the jobs data) as a sign that the employment situation is stabilizing to some extent. My sense is that will turn the heat down on the Fed a little, at least in the near term. Had it been really bad, you surely would have heard talk about a possible QE3, but that's less likely now.

"My guess is that the prevailing view within the Fed is that we're experiencing a sluggish, intermittent recovery, and these numbers are quite consistent with that. They certainly don't give any ammunition to those who would like to see rates rise sooner rather than later.

"This is a tough situation in which to communicate the direction of policy. It's not bad enough to come out with an aggressive 'we'll do whatever it takes' statement, which in this situation might be taken as a sign that the Fed thinks things are worse than generally perceived. But on the other hand, the (Fed's policy committee) won't want to say that everything is fine, and the recovery is on track, which would make it seem like they're out of touch.

"The compromise will probably be something along the lines of 'While we may be going through another soft patch, we see continuing signs of a gradual recovery. We will continue to monitor developments closely, and are prepared to respond appropriately.' I wouldn't be surprised if Bernanke used his speech (in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in August) to comment on the efficacy of QE and QE2, to argue that these tools did provide some benefit, and that the Fed would be willing to do something similar in the future if necessary."

CARL WALSH, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA CRUZ

"The new employment numbers only look good in comparison to the string of bad economic news that has been coming out over the past several days.

"The positive aspect of the latest figures was the 154,000 increase in private-sector employment. However, given likely declines in public-sector employment, I don't think the latest employment figures will take pressure off the Fed -- in fact, I think the FOMC will face strong pressure to boost growth. Fears of a global slowdown will lessen concerns about inflation, so a growth-oriented policy is certainly warranted.

"The problem is that the Fed's traditional toolbox is empty and there is wide skepticism as to whether a new QE3 program would be very effective in boosting growth. The Fed can cut the interest rate paid on reserves, but if the problem is renewed uncertainty about the economic outlook, it isn't clear that that would do much to stimulate lending.

"In terms of messages to convey at Jackson Hole this year, I think Chairman Bernanke needs to emphasize that the near- term risks to the economy are to growth, not inflation, and the Fed will not be in any rush to raise interest rates or unwind its unconventional policies until there are clear signs of a stronger recovery."

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Jan Paschal)