NEW YORK The Federal Reserve took the historic step on Wednesday of setting an inflation target, of 2 percent, a victory for Chairman Ben Bernanke that brings the Fed in line with many of the world's other major central banks.

COMMENTS:

IAN LYNGEN, SENIOR GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGIST, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, CONNECTICUT

"Our initial read on the individual projections is less dovish than the FOMC statement suggested. Highlights: 1) Longer run fed funds range 3.75 percent to 4.5 percent -- consistent with 4.1 percent neutral rate, implied by forecasts. 2) Three members see a hike in 2012. Six see a hike in 2012-2013. More hawkish than the statement 3) Only five see a hike in 2014 and four in 2015. 4) Fed forecasts dropped 2013 real GDP level modestly, but bulk of the projections largely unchanged."

ALAN LANCZ, PRESIDENT, ALAN B. LANCZ & ASSOCIATES INC., TOLEDO, OHIO

"I think the statement that they're going to keep rates low through late 2014...bodes well for the economy. We don't have to worry about rising interest rates.

"Obviously the Fed doesn't think inflation will be a problem. It looks like they lowered the growth target, and with that, what I think they're saying is Europe is going to influence our economic growth."

RAY ATTRILL, HEAD OF FX STRATEGY FOR NORTH AMERICA, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK

"I don't think this has given us a whole lot of new information that hasn't already been embedded (elsewhere). The FOMC statement was so unambiguous in its dovishness that we weren't going to get a lot more out of these forecasts.

"Basically, on 6 out...beyond 2014, that's not a fresh dollar sell signal. The risk is they going to push that out further at another Fed meeting. I still think that is the risk, but there's nothing in the distribution of the forecasts to lead you to that."

GREG SALVAGGIO, VICE PRESIDENT OF CURRENCY TRADING AT TEMPUS CONSULTING IN WASHINGTON D.C.

"Don't see many surprises. Inflation is a non-event. Structural unemployment will be about 8 percent for some time so you are likely to see inflation be less of a concern for some time."