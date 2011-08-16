DYERSVILLE, Iowa The White House on Tuesday denounced sharp words from Republican presidential hopeful Rick Perry, saying it was not a good idea to threaten the head of the Federal Reserve.

Speaking to reporters during President Barack Obama's three-day Midwest tour, White House spokesman Jay Carney said it was inappropriate for the Republican contender to target Ben Bernanke in a menacing manner.

"I certainly think threatening the Fed Chairman is not a good idea," Carney said. "When you are president or running for president, you have to think about your words."

Perry, the governor of Texas, said on Monday that more stimulus measures by the U.S. central bank would be "treasonous" and said if Bernanke "prints more money between now and the election, I don't know what y'all will do to him in Iowa, but we would treat him pretty ugly down in Texas."

Bernanke, appointed to the Fed leadership in 2006 by former President George W. Bush, a Republican, has faced criticism for his loose monetary policy including quantitative easing and a pledge to keep interest rates low for another two years.

Carney said it was important for the central bank's efforts to ensure price stability and economic soundness to be recognized as being separate from partisan politics. "The Fed's independence is important," he said.

Republicans in Washington and on the campaign trail are pushing back against any big new spending programs that could widen the U.S. deficit and add to the country's debt.

Obama, who is touring Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois by bus to discuss ways to boost employment, said on Monday he would unveil a specific plan to boost the U.S. economy when Congress returns in September.

Carney said on Tuesday that the White House has not yet decided on changes to the government's role in housing and mortgages, including reform of the government agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

"It is simply untrue the administration has settled on any single proposal," he said in response to a Washington Post story that described a decision to extend a federal loan subsidy for most home buyers and to keep the government playing a major role in the mortgage market.

The White House also said it agreed with the credit ratings agency Fitch, which on Tuesday kept the U.S. rating at the top-notch AAA. "We believe strongly that America's credit rating remains triple-A," Carney said.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; Writing by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen)