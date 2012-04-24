WASHINGTON The U.S. economy likely suffered only a slight slowdown in growth in the first quarter as Americans stepped up spending on autos and a range of other goods against a backdrop of unusually mild winter weather.

Early in the year, economists worried that growth in the world's largest economy would pull back sharply after a spurt in output in the final three months of last year that reflected a one-off rebuilding of inventories by businesses.

But data on consumer spending, home building and inventories have surprised on the upside, prompting a change of heart.

"We got warmer winter weather, more consumer activity, auto sales were good, housing and inventories were decent and so you get a better GDP number," said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG Investment Research in New York.

Gross domestic product probably grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the first quarter, according to the median of a Reuters poll. The Commerce Department will release its first snapshot of first-quarter GDP on Friday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

The report will come two days after a Federal Reserve policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is not expected to make any policy changes when it concludes the meeting on Wednesday, and most economists believe that the GDP report will reduce the chances of further monetary stimulus.

"If domestic data do disappoint over the next couple of months ... the Fed is likely to become more pessimistic and decide that more policy accommodation is necessary," said Jeremy Lawson, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.

While the forecast pace of growth would be a step back from the 3 percent rate logged in the fourth quarter, the composition of growth in the first quarter should be encouraging, with consumer spending expected to account for the bulk of the gain.

Some economists expect consumer spending, which makes up about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity, to have increased at a 2.5 percent rate. That would be the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2010.

PENT-UP DEMAND

Spending is seen driven largely by motor vehicle purchases, reflecting pent-up demand by households.

A devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan caused disruptions to auto production last year and left dealers without models that consumers wanted to buy.

Some of the rise in auto sales has been attributed to unseasonably warm weather, which also helped to boost purchases of building materials for home renovations. But the mild temperatures also depressed demand for utilities.

"The weather made a decent amount of contribution, but you cannot chalk all that to warm weather. The gains were too broad-based," said Paul Edelstein, an economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington Massachusetts.

Inventories are expected to make a contribution to GDP growth, but nowhere near the two-thirds they added to fourth-quarter growth. However, they remain a wild card as the government will only have data for two months when it makes its preliminary GDP estimate for the first quarter.

Excluding inventories, GDP is expected to rise at a rate of about 2.2 percent, with a similar pace anticipated in final sales to domestic purchasers - signs of firming demand.

Should first-quarter growth meet expectations, that could help to explain the solid job gains seen in the first two months of the year, even if the quarter ended on a soft note. U.S. employers added 275,000 workers to their payrolls in January and 240,000 in February, but only 120,000 in March.

"We were wondering where was the growth behind these numbers and here it is perhaps," said Edelstein.

But it is unlikely this pace of GDP growth will be sustained for the rest of the year, given signs of a loss of momentum at the end of the quarter.

Some gauges of regional factory activity eased as the second quarter started, and consumer confidence ebbed somewhat.

First-time applications for state unemployment benefits have spiked in recent weeks, although economists largely blame seasonal quirks for the increase.

"It's very clear that you are coming out the quarter with decreasing momentum. The slowdown in manufacturing is worrisome to anybody looking at what generates GDP growth," said Blitz.

"The European recession is just beginning and China is slowing. We have a more export-oriented economy and prices are up and real disposable income is flat to down. Where are you going to generate your growth?"

Outside consumer spending, growth in the first quarter is seen supported by a rebound in government defense spending.

But business spending on equipment and software is expected to have slowed further, with investment in nonresidential structures likely to have declined for a second straight quarter.

Trade, like inventories, is a wild card as the government will not have full data for the quarter, but economists expect it will be a minor drag on first-quarter growth.

(Editing by James Dalgleish)