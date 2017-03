NEW YORK JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli said on Wednesday he downgraded his outlook on U.S. growth in the first quarter after a surprisingly weak report on domestic durable goods orders that showed a 1.4 drop in February.

Feroli said in a research note he pared the tracking estimate on first-quarter gross domestic product to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent. He still expected annual GDP growth on track at 2.4 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)