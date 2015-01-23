U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew departs after a Financial Stability Oversight Council open meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday a strong U.S. dollar was good for America and that the robust performance of the U.S. economy was driving movements in currency markets.

His comments supported a long-standing policy of the Treasury that strength in the currency was positive if it reflected economic fundamentals rather than efforts by foreign governments to gain an unfair edge in global trade.

The dollar has surged about 20 percent against its major trading partners since early May. Lew suggested that fundamentals were a factor in its rise.

"Other parts of the globe are not doing as well. That leads to some movement in currencies," Lew said in an interview with U.S. network CNBC from Davos, Switzerland.

"The strong dollar, as all of my predecessors have joined me in saying, is a good thing. It's good for America."

The dollar has been boosted partly by expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in 2015, while many other central banks ease monetary policy to help their flagging economies.

The European Central Bank, for example, announced a program on Thursday to pump euros into the region's banks, while Switzerland, Denmark and Canada have also cut rates recently.

The Fed wants to head off stronger inflation that is expected to come with economic growth. The U.S. economy expanded at a 5 percent annual rate in the third quarter.

Lew said weakness in the global economy would weigh on America, but wouldn't keep its economy from growing.

"We have a very strong economy that's going to remain strong," Lew told Bloomberg television in a separate interview in Davos, where top government officials and corporate executives were gathered for the Global Economic Forum.

"While we have exposures to the world, it's not a question of turning the direction."

He said weakness abroad could impact growth in America's gross domestic product by a "few tenths of a point."

Lew also repeated what has become regular praise from the Treasury for policy shifts in China, noting that the United States was seeing changes in Beijing's management of the yuan.

