WASHINGTON U.S. economic growth for the third quarter is likely to be revised lower after data on Thursday showed a bit less spending on services and software than previously estimated.

The findings of the Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS, come on the heels of data this month showing weaker manufacturing and wholesale inventories in September than the government had assumed in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP.

Before the QSS data, economists had expected that GDP growth for the July-September quarter would be trimmed to an annualized pace of 1.9 percent from a 2.1 percent rate.

Based on the QSS data, economists at Barclays and JPMorgan estimated another one-tenth of a percentage point would be subtracted from the GDP estimate. That means third-quarter GDP could be cut to a 1.8 percent rate when the government publishes its second revision later this month.

"We estimate that real consumption growth will be revised down by one-tenth, to a 2.9 percent rate, and that real intellectual property investment will be revised down to a minus 2.4 percent rate from minus 0.8 percent," said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist at Barclays in New York.

