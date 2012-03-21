NEW YORK Home resales unexpectedly fell in February and the supply of properties on the market rose, underscoring the many hurdles for the housing recovery.

COMMENTS:

JOHN DOYLE, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, TEMPUS CONSULTING, WASHINGTON, D.C.

"It may modestly dent the narrative we've been seeing over the past couple weeks of bettering U.S. economic data. We were hoping for a better print that could show the economy is in fact improving and of course that would lead the Fed to resist and stay away from QE3. I don't think this number is going to turn around that narrative but it's not going to support it."

GARY THAYER, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO ADVISORS, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

"Overall, it looks like we're seeing better housing numbers and potentially an upturn in sales. Inventory is up. but it's lower than it was last fall. We're not seeing a flood of existing homes coming to the market yet. We're watching that closely, but right now it looks like the supply of homes is manageable if sales trend upward.

"Home prices on a year-to-year basis are mostly flat, up 0.3 percent. We're not seeing any pricing power which suggests it's still a weak market. But prices are not dropping as sharply as they were several years ago. We are seeing some signs of stability in pricing."

MARK GRANT, SOUTHWEST SECURITIES MANAGING DIRECTOR, FORT LAUDERDALE

"Certainly disappointing in terms of the consensus view. Even looking at the annual rate it is disappointing and isn't showing the kind of growth that many people had expected. But at the moment the market is in a lull, people aren't doing much or paying attention to much. It is indicative of an economy that is doing less than well, and it may surprise us all on the downside as we roll into the next few months."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"Existing home sales fell by 0.9% to 4.59 mln in February, below the consensus of 4.62 mln though an upward revision to January to 4.63 mln from 4.57 mln offsets some of the February disappointment. January's rise was revised up to 5.7% from 4.3% and the NAR noted that if the current trend is sustained we will see the strongest pace for 5 years. Sales are up 8.8% yr/yr and even price data has turned marginally positive on a yr/yr basis. Signs of improvement in the housing market appear to be genuine, though the slight disappointment in the level emphasizes that the pace of recovery remains slow."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks drift lower.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices slightly extend price gains.

FOREX: The dollar pares gains versus the yen, remains little changed against the euro.

