NEW YORK Sales of previously owned U.S. homes surged in November, but revisions to data for the last four years showed the housing market recession was deeper than previously thought.

COMMENTS:

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON

"The housing market is improving very slowly if you look at the starts from yesterday. Most notable was the stock of homes for sale, which is at its lowest since 2007. That shows the inventory overhang is working its way down and we could eventually see a bottom in prices. The dollar is pushing higher so this is not having much of an impact on currency markets and the ECB auction is the main news today."

ROBERT DYE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, COMERICA, DALLAS

"We are seeing tentative signs of life in housing in terms prices and construction. The housing market is finding its bottom, and that will translate into more growth in GDP and less of a drag on consumer confidence.

"But we still have a long, long way to go. We could see some contractions here and there. The concerns are how much of this would translate into forward momentum into 2012.

The crisis in the euro zone and the slowdown in China represent drags on the United States. We are not out of the woods yet. We should see slow growth in the first half of next year and a small pick up in the second half."

ERIC GREEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, TD SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"The revisions were pretty weak. With the decline in existing sales data over the last few years, we're still operating at a level that is much lower than what we thought."

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"Sales of previously owned homes rose for the second month, to an annualized rate of 4.42mln homes sold in November - an increase of 4% from October. Market consensus did not expect significant changes to buying behavior from October to November, with a sales rate of 5.05mln that was a rise of just 1.6% from the then-standing figure of 4.97mln homes sold in October. This discrepancy of a smaller sales paces being described as growth occurs due to NAR's benchmark revisions. Revisions changed October's sales rate to 4.25mln, still an increase of 1.4% from September. Benchmark revisions accompany the report. A spread between actual sale transactions and the model NAR relied on to calculate sales began to develop in 2007 and has increased since, forcing them to revisit their methodology. Complications leading to growing multiple listings such as less owner-facilitated listings and homes being double listed, were depicted as market forces creating the divergence. They explained that now using independent sources (as opposed to previously using decennial surveys from the Census) will allow them a benchmark with more frequent revisions (every one or two years). Home values were not affected by the changes, simply home sales and consequently months available for sale. The revisions dating back to 2007 amount to a decline in homes sold averaging 14% annually over the past four years. For example, 2007 sales originally reported as 5.652mln is now shown as 5.040mln, a downward adjustment of 11%. Sales in 2008 were revised from 4.913 to 4.110mln,a decline of 16%. Additionally 2009 and 2010 sales were revised down by 16% and 15% respectively, to 4.340mln and 4.190mln respectively. At the end of the day, all the revisions show is that the extrapolation process to aggregate local sales data to the national level did not correctly measure the depth of the drop in home buying."