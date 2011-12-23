NEW YORK New U.S. single-family home sales rose to a seven-month high in November and the months' supply of houses on the market was the lowest in 5-1/2 years, adding to signs of a budding recovery in the sector.

COMMENTS:

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

"Not really anything impressive there, it was about on expectations. We do see a very gradual upward trend there, though it is still a fragile market. The breakdown was mixed with two out of the four regions showing significant declines.

"The economy does have some momentum going into the end of the year and probably into next year."

JIM PAULSEN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT WELLS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

"It's still a pretty good number in the sense that it is fitting with some of the other housing numbers we're getting where things seem to be getting a little better.

"More than anything the better tone in housing is very suggestive that the jobs market's improved. It is another evidence that consumer spending and housing is responding to a little better jobs market."

PETER BOOCKVAR, EQUITY STRATEGIST, MILLER TABAK + CO IN NEW YORK

"I sound like a broken record but bottom line, with still a large amount of existing homes for sale, a shrinking amount of new ones out there is a good thing for now."

JOSHUA BROWN, VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTMENTS AT FUSION ANALYTICS IN NEW YORK

"It's an underwhelming number and there's no trend on a three-month basis. We think the housing market will continue to correct through time, not price, so it'll probably mark time for another 6-12 months before it gets back to its long-term trend.

OMER EISNER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON

"The data somewhat jives with the other housing data we saw earlier in the week and on balance it points to a very nascent improvement in the housing market. It should provide confidence that the broader economy is on track to recover as a gradual pace. Recent data has been positive for risk appetite and a mild negative to the dollar even though it is gaining against the euro right now. Overall it is in line with the positive data we have seen lately in the U.S."

CRAIG DISMUKE, CHIEF ECONOMIST STRATEGIST, VINING SPARKS, MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE

"This shows us that there is a slight uptick in home sales. Home builders and buyers are marginally more confident. Still this is a dead-cat bouncing. The housing market is making small strides but we are still well off the peak. And we still have to work off a lot of the distressed homes. This report doesn't change the view that we are stuck in a slow-growth economy. We are still in a really bad spot."

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks held onto earlier gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses.

FOREX: The dollar extended gains versus the euro.

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)