WASHINGTON The share of empty privately owned U.S. homes fell in the fourth quarter to its lowest since 2006 and rental vacancies declined, according to government data on Tuesday, adding to signs of a tentative recovery in the housing market.

The homeowner vacancy rate dropped to 2.3 percent, the weakest reading since the second quarter of 2006, from 2.4 percent in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said.

The residential rental vacancy rate declined to 9.4 percent from 9.8 percent the July-September period.

Demand for rental apartments is helping to stabilize the housing market as builders break more ground on multifamily housing projects.

Residential construction is expected to contribute to growth this year for the first time since 2005.

