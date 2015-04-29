A home for sale sign hangs in front of a house in Oakton, on the day the National Association of Realtors issues its Pending Home Sales for February report, in Virginia March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in March to their highest level since 2013, a positive sign for the U.S. housing market amid expectations it is emerging from a soft patch.

The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday said its pending home sales index rose 1.1 percent last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1 percent gain. The NAR also revised its February reading to show a larger gain than initially reported.

The increase last month put contract signings, which usually turn into sales after a month or two, at their highest level since June 2013.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)