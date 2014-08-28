Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Americans signed more contracts in July to buy previously-owned homes than in any month in almost a year, suggesting the housing market was pulling out of its slump more quickly than expected.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, rose 3.3 percent to 105.9, the highest level since August 2013.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 0.5 percent last month.
The index plunged last summer after mortgage interest rates spiked, but it has been mostly rising since March of this year.
Contracts signed last U.S.month rose in the Northeast, the South and the West of the country, but fell in the Midwest.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.