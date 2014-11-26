An advertisement for a reduced price is seen outside of a home for sale in Dallas, Texas September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously-owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in October, dropping to their lowest level in four months and casting a shadow over the housing market's recovery.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, dropped 1.1 percent to 104.1.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales rising 0.5 percent last month. These contracts become sales after a month or two. Contracts rose in the Northeast, but fell in the South, West and Midwest.

Compared to October of last year, contracts were up 2.2 percent. The level of contracts signed in September was revised slightly higher.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)