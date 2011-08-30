NEW YORK U.S. single-family home prices dipped in June from May as the market continued to crawl along at depressed levels, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

MIKE SHEA, A MANAGING PARTNER AND TRADER AT DIRECT ACCESS

PARTNERS LLC IN NEW YORK

"Too early to start popping champagne corks, but less bad news could be interpreted as good news. This won't be a market mover, but if we get a trend that follows through, absolutely that trend will be a market mover. But we're way too early in a recovery to start getting too happy about this.

"We're giving back a little from yesterday. Spreads widened in Italy, so there hasn't been any concrete resolution to what's going on in Europe even though there are signs that some things are moving in the right direction."

STEPHEN STANLEY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, PIERPONT SECURITIES,

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

"Broadly it looks like home prices have flattened out. That's good news. Earlier this year, it had looked like we were looking for another leg down. You would like to see prices to go up, but we take what we can get.

"There is an interesting bifurcation in the market. Distressed property values remain depressed and that's constituting a drag. For non-distressed transactions, however, prices are starting to rise."

BRIAN JONES, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, NEW YORK

"They're not as weak as I was looking for. They're weaker than the street was looking for. Basically this is just more confirmation that housing is moving sideways.

"It's a lagging indicator. We already have building permits and starts for July, as well as existing and new home sales and they're all soft. The stuff that comes after this does not look good.

"The only good thing was that on a not-seasonally adjusted basis, no area in the country -- of the 20 cities that reported in -- reported a decline in prices from May to June."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON

REUTERS

"The S+P Case-Shiller data was strong before seasonal adjustment, where the 1.1% gain was the strongest of 3 straight increases. Here 19 of 20 cities increased with the exception, Portland, unchanged. Seasonally adjusted however there were 11 negatives and only 9 positives, the same breakdown as seen in May. Chicago led with a 1.3% rise while Portland trailed with a 0.8% adjusted fall. The 10 city index was unchanged for the second straight month after seasonal adjustment."

"There have been some signs of improvement in house price data in Q2 but where momentum is heading in Q3 is unclear. On balance we feel the risk is for weakness in Q3. Adjusted data in the S+P Case-Shiller series hints at some loss of momentum, and while the FHFA data was firm in June that series is volatile and often revised. Demand for homes looks weak in Q3, with new and existing home sales softer in July and the MBA house price data looking very weak in August.