Wall St. set to open flat as earnings season gathers pace
Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
WASHINGTON U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in December, suggesting that the housing market contributed to economic growth in the fourth quarter.
Housing starts jumped 11.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. November's starts were revised up to a 1.10 million-unit rate from the previously reported 1.09 million-unit pace.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts increasing to a 1.20 million-unit rate in December.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani)
The rate banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell by the most in nearly four months on Tuesday, following a broad pullback in benchmark bond yields the day before on worry over U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade.
MEXICO CITY Mexico could pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if a renegotiation of its terms does not benefit Latin America's second largest economy, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday.