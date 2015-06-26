Customers shop in the pharmacy department of a Target store in the Brooklyn June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment jumped in June, according to a survey released on Friday.

The University of Michigan's final June reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 96.1, up sharply from 90.7 in May. It was higher than the survey's preliminary reading of 94.6.

The final reading was the highest since January and topped the median forecast of 94.6 among economists polled by Reuters.

