NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve on Friday left its outlook for U.S. economic growth in the first quarter at about 3.1 percent, little changed from a week earlier following January data on industrial output and housing starts.

U.S. gross domestic product was on track to expand at an annualized pace of 3.09 percent in the first three months of 2017, compared with its prior forecast of 3.07 percent a week ago, the New York Fed's Nowcast model showed.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)