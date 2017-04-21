FILE PHOTO - A transit train passes a construction project in downtown Los Angeles, hangs from a building site in down town Los Angeles, California, U.S. on March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday it left its outlook on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and second quarter little changed from the preceding week following a mixed bag of economic data this week.

The regional central bank's "Nowcast" forecast program showed first-quarter GDP on track to expand at a 2.65 percent pace versus than the 2.64 percent rate calculated a week ago and second-quarter GDP on course to grow at 2.06 percent, compared with 2.09 percent a week ago.

