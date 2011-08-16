WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased in July due to higher fuel, food and industrial materials costs, a government report showed on Tuesday.

Rising prices for petroleum, fertilizers, food and consumer goods helped increase import prices 0.3 percent following a 0.6 percent decline in the previous month, the Department of Labor said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected import prices to fall 0.1 percent.

Excluding fuel, import prices increased 0.2 percent following a 0.1 percent decline in June. Although prices for consumer goods rose 0.4 percent, auto prices fell 0.3 percent.

Export prices fell 0.4 percent in July, the first decrease in a year.

